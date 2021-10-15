Subaru WRX GT-B wagon revealed as a New Zealand and Australian exclusive

A few weeks ago Subaru revealed the all-new WRX, which is set to return with a turbocharged 2.4-litre engine and plastic cladding on its wheel arches. One aspect of the new WRX that wasn't mentioned was this all-new GT-B wagon.

Revealed as an exclusive for New Zealand and Australian markets, this new WRX GT-B looks to be based on the Levorg (which is no longer sold in New Zealand) and manages to avoid those plastic arch covers.

It has been pointed out that this basically a visual copy of the Japanese-spec Levorg STI, but underneath this familiar skin, it'll get the same 2.4-litre turbo engine as the regular WRX.

This engine will be producing 202kW and 349Nm, two figures that will be sent to all four wheels through Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that this GT-B will exclusively come with a "performance-tuned" eight-speed CVT, meaning that those wanting three pedals will have to settle for the regular WRX.

On the inside, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system is present with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets bucket seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

While pricing is yet to be announced Subaru New Zealand is hoping that these wagons will land in April 2022.

Subaru of New Zealand managing director Wallis Dumper seemed delighted to announce this WRX GT-B as a special treat for Subaru fans down under.

“The WRX sedan was no surprise but its 2.4T new, clean technology grunty engine was. No one had a clue that New Zealand was getting this WRX-GTB wagon,” says Subaru of New Zealand managing director Wallis Dumper.

“Given all the pressure on car manufacturers to produce electric vehicles and our own patient wait for production details around Subaru’s new, all-electric Solterra, we were unsure if this latest generation WRX would actually arrive here.

“When we replaced the Legacy GTB with the Levorg, although it was a great sports wagon and it sold well, many motoring industry commentators simply couldn’t adjust to its distinctive name.

“We worked away diligently with Subaru Corporation to find something special to take on the performance wagon mantle. The result was the 2.4T WRX-GTB and it is absolutely a worthy replacement.”