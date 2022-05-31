Subaru WRX reborn as Prodrive P25

The world-famous rally team responsible for establishing the Subaru WRX as a motorsport legend is set to build its vision for the ultimate Impreza.

Having cemented the WRX as a car that offered Ferrari-like performance for a fraction of the price, Prodrive’s new P25 promises to be more exclusive - and expensive - than exotic supercars.

It could be the best WRX ever sold to the public.

Prodrive is stepping into a gap opened by Subaru’s STI division, which has given up on turbocharged performance cars in favour of an investment in motoring’s electric future.

So Prodrive has stepped in to build a car that could be the definitive WRX.

A motorsport engineering firm that has taken on everything from Formula 1 and Le Mans to V8 Supercars and the Dakar Rally, Prodrive built and operated Subaru World Rally Championship contenders driven to success by the likes of Colin McRae.

Prodrive staff also had a hand in creating the Subaru WRX STI 22B, a car considered by many to be the ultimate WRX.

People that worked on the 22B, including stylist Peter Stevens and technical director David Lapworth, will be responsible for bringing the P25 to life.

The rally team is cashing in on a trend for nostalgic re-working of legendary cars such as the Porsche 911 by Singer, Jaguar E-Type by Eagle and Ferrari 250 by GTO Engineering - million-dollar collectables that blend modern performance with classic looks.

Prodrive says its two-door P25 will follow that trend by being lighter and more powerful than previous WRX machines.

The car will have a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with more than 300kW of power, sending drive to all four wheels through a race-bred six-speed paddle-shift gearbox.

Extensive use of carbon fibre will keep the weight close to 1000 kilos, and a modern tyre and brake package should keep performance in check.

Prodrive has not revealed a price for the car, which is expected to be seriously expensive.

The brand’s road-going Dakar rally car, the Prodrive Hunter, is built in similarly small numbers for £1.25m ($2.25m) plus tax.

Company chairman David Richards says 25 examples of the Subaru will be made, and that the model will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June.

“The original 22B Impreza is considered the most iconic of Subarus and highly sought after,” he said.

“We wanted to enhance everything that made that car so special by applying the very latest technology to create our own modern interpretation of a car that’s established a place in motoring history.”

- news.com.au