Summer roadie series: Part one, Hamilton

In partnership with Z Energy

With summer well underway the mind naturally wanders to the summer road trip, with long summer days offering the perfect opportunity to get away from the daily grind.

But in these days of electric vehicles and the looming spectre of range anxiety, is the traditional Kiwi summer roadie under threat? Well, not really, no.

The New Zealand charging network continues to grow at pace, with an increasing number of the big players in the petrol station game getting in on the electric act now too, not the least of which is Z Energy, which is installing a number of fast and ultra-fast chargers at locations around the country, enabling anxiety free day trips and adventures exploring our own backyard.

Take for example, Hamilton. Not an immediate holiday destination, but central to Auckland and the North Island, Hamilton offers a few motoring themed delights.

From Auckland, there’s the go-karts, racetrack and café offerings of Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

Further south turns into 110km/h motorway, and just 35 mins south lands in Hamilton, and Rotokauri, on the north-west outskirts of the city, just off State Highway 1C. A rapidly developing area, the Rotokauri Forest is popular for walking, hiking, and mountain biking. The forest is home to a variety of native wildlife and plants, making it a great place to explore and enjoy the outdoors.

It’s also the ideal pace to top up an EV, with the Z Energy Rotokauri ultra-fast chargers offering up to 180kW charging power, and two stations which can each charge two cars simultaneously, with both CCS Type 2 and CHAdeMO chargers, along with the Z store for food, drinks, snacks and a chance to personally recharge after 90 minutes in the seat.

Another nearby attraction is the Hamilton Zoo, home to a wide range of over 600 animals from around the world, including lions, tigers, elephants, meerkats and monkeys. You can also take a train ride through the zoo to see the animals up close.

For the more motoring focused, the Hamilton Classics Museum is the place to head. Located nearby in the northern suburb of Dinsdale, the museum features a wide range of classic and vintage cars, including some rare and unique models. The collection is regularly updated, with a focus on cars from the 1920s to 1970s from America, Europe and Australia, and visitors can expect to see different cars each time they visit, and regularly hold car meets on weekends. The on-site American 1950s-style diner is also a highlight.

Heading further into Hamilton itself is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors to enjoy, such as Blastacars drifting go-karts.

Hamilton Gardens is a 64-hectare, family friendly park that features a variety of themed gardens, sculptures and a lake, playground and regular foodtruck events, are is a great place to stroll around and enjoy the natural beauty of the area. Highlights include the Japanese Garden, the English Flower Garden, and the Chinese Scholar’s Garden.

In the heart of the city you will find the Waikato Museum, which offers a fascinating insight into the history and culture of the Waikato region, while the main Victoria St is home to scores of fantastic restaurants and cafes. The city has a diverse culinary scene, from street food to fine dining, for every taste and budget.

In the evening, grab a performance at the Clarence St Theatre, which hosts a variety of live shows and events, or visit the SkyCity Hamilton casino, which features a range of games, dining, and entertainment options. Hamilton is a city that has something for everyone. With its diverse range of activities, beautiful gardens, and unique

culture, it’s the perfect (unexpected) destination for a day trip or a longer stay

With chargers that will eventually stretch the length of NZ, 20 per cent of Z Energy refuelling stations will feature EV chargers by the end of 2023, growing to 40 per cent by 2025. Download the Z EV Charging app to set-up and prepare. Then it’s simply parking, plugging and charging, with the ultra-fast 180kW chargers some of the fastest in NZ.

Hamilton’s Rotokauri Z features wide bays, two charging units, each able to charge up to two cars, with both CCS Type 2 and CHAdeMO cables and plugs. Barista-made coffee, hot food, snacks, chilled drinks and toilets are just a few steps away, and open 24 hours.