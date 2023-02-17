Summer roadie series: Part two, Tūrangi and the Taupō area

Turangi is a small town located in the central North Island of New Zealand, and it is the perfect destination for those looking for a mix of outdoor activities and relaxation.

It also happens to be home to one of Z Energy’s newest EV fast chargers, making it a perfect location for a summer roadie in your EV.

Z Turangi has two EV charging bays available, with a 75kW dual charger that can charge two cars at the same time via either CCS Type 2 or CHAdeMO cables.

The chargers are part of Z’s future plans to keep growing its charging network with 20% of its sites having charging by end of this year, while the company is aiming for 40% by 2025.

While this part of the country might be more famous for its winter activities, thanks to its close proximity to Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu, it also has plenty to offer the summer road tripper as well.

After topping up at the Z Energy fast chargers located just off State Highway 1 in the centre of Turangi, you can start the day off by visiting the Tongariro National Trout Centre, located just a short drive from the town.

This facility is dedicated to preserving the area's rich fishing history and offers visitors the chance to catch a trout in the on-site hatchery.

You can also learn about the different types of fish found in the local rivers and streams, and even take a guided fly-fishing trip.

After your fishing adventure, you can head over to Tongariro National Park for a hike.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is a popular day hike that takes you through some of the most stunning landscapes in New Zealand, including the volcanic peaks of Mount Tongariro, Mount Ngauruhoe and Mount Ruapehu.

The hike takes around 6-8 hours, so be sure to pack plenty of water and snacks.

If you’re not into hiking, heading back to Turangi for lunch is a good idea, as you can grab something to eat while you charge your EV at the Z fast charger for an afternoon full of other activities.

The beauty of charging at Z is, of course, the existing infrastructure available, meaning you can grab lunch (and more snacks for the afternoon), stock up on necessities and take a bathroom break all while your car is charging.

After lunch and a charge, a scenic drive along the Desert Road offers stunning views of the Tongariro National Park and if you fully charged up at lunch, continue on down to Waiouru and its famous military museum before looping back up State Highway 4 for a stop at the legendary Horopito Motors, otherwise known as Smash Palace.

Part wrecker, part movie set and part museum, Smash Palace is a paradise for classic car fans.

Initially a parts recycling and auto repair business specialising in classic cars from the 1920s, 30s and 40s, Smash Palace got its name thanks to being used as a location in the New Zealand movie of the same name, featuring Bruno Lawrence.

It was later also featured in the Taika Waititi-directed hit, ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’.

Today is still operates as a parts business, but has also added a museum and is a tourist destination in its own right.

If you are after a bit more of an adventure, you can always try white-water rafting on the Tongariro River or even horseback riding or mountain biking on the local trails, or for something more relaxing you can also take a dip in one of the nearby hot pools such as the Tokaanu Thermal Pools, and the Tokaanu Hot Ponds.

While there is plenty to do in and around Turangi, heading further north along the scenic road that skirts Lake Taupo – which is a great way to fill in time by itself – the town of Taupo offers even more high-energy thrills or relaxing experiences, depending on what you are after.

Skydiving, bungee jumping and jet boat rides are all available for thrill-seekers, while the spectacular Huka Falls are also well worth seeing, as a more laid-back alternative.

Then there are the numerous geothermal attractions located all around Lake Taupo.

From Orakei Korako, located on the southern shore of Lake Taupo, with its many walking tracks and the option of a boat tour, through to Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland which is home to a variety of hot springs, mud pools and geysers, including the spectacular Lady Knox Geyser, which erupts every day at 10:15 am.

Whatever you want from your summer roadie, whether it be high-adrenaline thrills, or laid-back chill-out experiences, the area around Taupo and Turangi offers it all.

Download the Z EV Charging app to set-up and prepare, then it’s simply parking, plugging and charging.

With a flat rate of $0.69per kW and no time-based charges, you won’t pay more because you have a Leaf which chargers at a slower rate than a Tesla.