SUMMER SPECIAL: Take a helicopter view of the holiday period

Summer holidays by road are great, what about by air? A helicopter ride ranks right up there in gift ideas or just doing something completely different, and from its base at North Shore Airport, Orbit Luxury/VIP Helicopters has a range of ideas, from choose-an-adventure packages, to custom-made trips, short or long.

Experience Auckland and its surrounds in a totally new and unique way, as Orbit offers everything from a River Head Forest flight, to remote and extreme destinations for some rock fishing, a VIP way to go golfing, or a luxury trip to Waiheke Island.

With access to eight craft, Orbit lists five main idea sparkers, from action and adventure flights, like heli-skydiving, to fly, dive and spear fishing in one of the world’s top ten destinations, to watching the 2021 America’s from a totally different perspective.

Of course motoring and motorsport often go hand-in-hand with helicopter fight, and Orbit offers a range of experiences, from simple transport to and from racetracks, to scenic flights over and/or to, for example, Pukekohe and Hamptons Downs, to combining it with drive training, track days, rally driving or 4x4 off-roading.

Food and wine tours fly to Casita Miro Restaurant, The Shed at Te Motu overlooking the Onetangi Valley or Batch Winery on Waiheke Island as just two examples of fine wining and dining accessible via luxury helicopter.

Luxury Escapes are another way to get away from it all in style, to places like Rakino Island, Earthsong Lodge, The Glasshouse, The Boatshed in Oneroa or Kawau Island escape.

Sightseeing flights include an Auckland city 30 minute flight, Auckland Coastal Discovery or the Far North, places like the Kauri Giants and Bay of Islands.

Of course, corporate functions and weddings are also catered for, almost anywhere and any time.

Orbit also offers syndication and wholesale flying opportunities to those who want the benefits of their own helicopter at a fraction of the cost. Heli Training can teach you how to be fly for fun or professionally. It offers a unique NZQA diploma to a limited number of students each year, with access to student loan programmes.