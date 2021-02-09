Super EV: Audi's new e-tron GT adds RS performance to the electric world

Late last year, Porsche changed the EV game by releasing the all-electric Taycan, which redefined the segment, and added performance like we had never seen.

Audi looks to build upon this success Porsche has seen with the Taycan with its very own electric performance vehicle — the e-tron GT. And judging by the numbers, it's a true contender for the top spot.

Audi plans to launch the e-tron GT internationally in two trims; e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT. These models will be packing 350kW and 440kW respectively, and be able to drive up to 488km on a single charge.

The quattro will reportedly hit 100km/h in 4.1 seconds before topping out at 240km/h, and the RS will do that same sprint in 3.3 seconds before hitting its top speed of 205km/h.

Both cars will be powered by a pair of electric motors, with a 175kW electric motor mounted on the front axle, and another mounted at the rear. On the quattro, this rear motor packs 320kW, and on the RS it gets 335kW.

Just like the Taycan, the GT will benefit from a two-speed transmission that uses a low gear to achieve its rediculous 0-100km/h times, and then will shift into a higher gear for highway cruising.

The same 86kWh battery is used across the e-tron GT range, and is mounted in the floor. Thirty modules near the rear of the car feature a wide recess to create leg space in the second row.

An 800V electrical architecture has been built into the GT, allowing it to fast charge at 270kW when plugged into a DC fast charger. This will get the battery from 5 to 80 per cent charge in just 22 minutes, or regain 100km of range in just five minutes.

The German brand has mentioned that it is intending on launching the e-tron GT on the international market, so we can imagine that New Zealand will be receiving the car within the year.