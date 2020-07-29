Super-fast SUV: Is Audi's $250K RS Q8 the perfect family hauler?

When it comes to a good family car, you want something fast, practical, and good looking. And unless you've got cash to burn, performance usually isn't as much of a priority.

If performance is a consideration though, looking past Audi's new RS Q8 may be a mistake as while it isn't the fastest SUV to 100km/h, it has proven its speed on the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Sitting beneath the hood of this family-friendly German monster is a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces a hefty 441kW and 800Nm of torque, which is enough to propel the SUV to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Like a lot of claimed performance figures these days, that number has been quashed by multiple media outlets, showing that it will complete that sprint closer to 3.5 seconds.

Straight-line performance is just beginning with the RS Q8, as the SUV managed to claim the Nurburgring production car record late last year, crossing the finish line in just 7:42:253.

While this power figure, and these performance times are incredibly impressive, the fact that this RS Q8 comes on 23-inch wheels from the factory is nothing short of astounding. A 295/40 tyre is wrapped around each of these enormous wheels.

On the inside, the RS Q8 benefits from a plethora of Audi's latest tech, including a 10.1-inch main display, and Audi's virtual cockpit technology. Apple Carplay and Android Auto also come standard.

