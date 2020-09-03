Super Semis: Ever wondered what it would look like if supercar brands built trucks?

It’s not unusual for carmakers to also make commercial trucks. Mercedes-Benz made the X-Class, and BMW produced airplane engines, and of course Lamborghini made tractors.

But what if supercar manufacturers built semi-trucks: super semis!? That’s what Fleet Logging designers set out to find out with this project, starting off choosing seven supercar manufacturers with a unique aesthetic. The design team envisioned what actual heavy-duty semi-trucks based on each of these supercars would look like.

Aston Martin DB1000

Famous for some of the world’s most beautiful supercars, for the Super Semi, we took the familiar fascia of the DB11, including the gaping front grille and slim headlights…

But since we’re talking about a truck, the hood angle was significantly raised to create a tall, wraparound greenhouse.

It’s unusual upon first glance, but it looks nothing short of magnificent, especially with those DB11 alloy wheels.

Unlike the DB11, we highly doubt our Aston Martin DB1000 (named for the 1000km it’ll do each day) can rush to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds, but for a semi, this is a definite looker.

Ferrari Super Longohaulo

Our Ferrari semi is a perfect fit in the Formula 1 paddock. Ferrari has come up with a lot of brilliant models lately, but we took the front end of a Portofino to create our rendition of a Ferrari semi-truck, the musically sounding Longohaulo. Unlike the Ferrari 488 Pista or F8 Tributo, the Portofino is true GT.

It also has a retractable hardtop roof to allow the driver to soak up some sun while having some proper driving fun. While tempted to turn the Longohaulo into a convertible, we took the more difficult route and created a glass canopy, instead.

The upright yet expansive greenhouse is a bit smaller than a conventional hauler, but it remains unmistakably a Ferrari.

Koenigsegg Vaken

Where do we even begin with Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg? The brand is relatively new and yet it’s seriously threatening the established marquee with an astonishing mix of exhilarating design, state-of-the-art engineering, and superb performance.

As it stands, our Koenigsegg semi-truck reflects all that and more.

For our Koenigsegg semi, we chose the Agera for inspiration. Did you know the word ‘Agera’ means ‘to take action’ in Swedish? Did you also know Trott means awake?! Which every truck driver would be while driving this.

Similar to the Ferrari semi, our Koenigsegg Trott is smaller and sleeker than an actual semi-truck, but it’s probably one of the best-looking haulers we’ve seen in a while.

The biggest challenge is retaining the Koenigsegg’s helmet-shaped windscreen design, and we didn’t forget the single wiper stalk resting quite aggressively in the middle of the windscreen.

Lamborghini Moovalotsa

We were pining for the Aventador or the newest Sian for our Lamborghini semi-truck, but why bother when Lambo has the Urus SUV? The world’s first super SUV, the Urus successfully merges the soul of a sports car with the functionality of an SUV… so we mixed it with the rugged good looks and ultimate built-for-purpose practicality of a semi.

We took the front clip of the Urus including its gaping front grille, air intakes, and headlights. True to form, our Lambo semi has a tallish greenhouse. The sharp lines are still there, and so are the wheels. For some people, the Urus is a bit polarising with its extreme persona, but our Lambo Moovalotsa is a sight for sore eyes… and ears.

McLaren ST720S18LH

Out of all the semi-trucks on this list, the McLaren semi is one of the hardest to conceive. For starters, the McLaren name is synonymous with racing and motorsports, and the British carmaker has never made a truck of any sort in its illustrious history.

However, it didn’t stop us from benchmarking the 720S supercar for our McLaren semi. All the familiar styling elements of the 720S are present including the multi-spoke wheels and McLaren Orange paint.

The headlights are larger than stock, so given the cmpany’s penchance for forgettable and fax-machine naming, dubbed it a McLaren 720S18LH with no less than ‘18’ wheels and a ‘Long Haul’ trailer in the back – the latter of which is shaped to mimic the McLaren logo.

Pagani Fangiovadue

Talk about undertaking a huge challenge. Similar to McLaren, Pagani has never made a truck, and the Italian carmaker has only made two supercars in its entire existence (albeit with multiple special editions): the Zonda and Huayra.

Naturally, we based our Super Semi on the more iconic Zonda – specifically the limited-edition Zonda Tricolore – to create our Pagani Fangiovadue, named after Horacio Pagani’s Argentinian friend, Juan Manuel.

The Tricolore was originally a one-off tribute to the Italian Air Force display team, but Pagani made three examples of the Tricolore for good measure. But for our Zonda Fangiovadue, the hood is vertically-oriented to make room for a larger and taller windscreen.

The slim quad-headlights are still there along with the bronze wheels and the V-shaped accent on the hood. Similar to the original Zonda Tricolore, our Fangiovadue has a single wiper stalk smacked dab in the middle of the greenhouse to add a sporting touch.

W Motors Hyryup 22

If you haven’t heard of W Motors before this, the company is based in the United Arab Emirates and is known for having two hypercars in its portfolio: The Lykan HyperSport and the Fenyr SuperSport.

The former was featured in the Hollywood blockbuster film Fast & Furious 7 and is regarded as the most expensive car to be featured in the film’s franchise.

But for our W Motors Hryup (given the company’s affection for the letter ‘y’), we skipped the Lykan and went straight for the Fenyr SuperSport, which is more powerful than the former despite the ‘SuperSport’ moniker.

We took the front clip and added a tall and rakish windscreen derived from motorway sleeper lorries. From some angles, our W Motors Hyryup 22 resembles an alien sentinel with no less than 22 wheels. Whatever the case, this truck looks ready for production.

- Fleet Logging