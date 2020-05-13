Super wagon: Meet the tuned Audi RS6 with more power than a Bugatti Veyron

You would think that the upcoming Audi RS6 Avant, a car packing a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 making 441kW of power and 800Nm of torque, would be enough for most anyone. Combining that power with Audi's proven Quattro all-wheel drive makes a bog standard RS6 a certified sleeper supercar killer.

And yet, much like the equally bonkers Mercedes-AMG A45 S, there are tuning firms wanting to further raise the bar.

German tuning group Wheelsandmore (cool products, dumb name) have unveiled five stages of tuning options for the already fast wagon, with the most extreme option on the table producing staggering figures.

It starts with a 'humble' stage one tune which ups power to a nicely rounded 700hp (522kW), with torque increased subsequently to 920Nm. The stage two option is most likely to be the brand's volume seller. It increases power and torque to 533kW/930Nm, and throws in a Capristo sports exhaust for loud, non-silenced V8 kicks.

Read more: Ultimate family wagon, ABT unveils 550kW Audi RS6-R

The two foundation packages retail for €2,100 and €7,688, respectively ($3742 and $13,699), which is somewhat reasonable when overlayed against the price of some factory options these days. Although yes, such upgrades are likely to void any existing new-car warranty.

The prices start to spiral with Wheelsandmore's stage three and four options. The former drafts a new set of intake manifolds and revised airduct to help it increase output to 578kW/1060Nm, while the latter swaps out the original turbochargers for examples featuring larger inputs and turbine shafts and a modified compressor unit, quite literally boosting power to 578kW/1060Nm.

Those keen on stages three or four will need to spend €12,521 or a (this is getting a bit nutty by now) €33,529. Converted, that equates to $22,311 or $59,747. In other words, enough money to afford buying a decent old RS6 to sit alongside your new one.

The stage five upgrade is what we're all here for, though. It deletes various silencers, catalysts, and particulate filters (you know, all the stuff designed to make the thing somewhat relatively environmentally friendly) in pursuit of power. All up, output on Wheelsandmore's stage five upgrade is increased to a claimed 996kW (743kW) and 1250Nm of torque.

That's the same amount of torque as the first of Bugatti's legendary Veyron hypercars (the 16.4), but with nine more horsepower.

The cost? A cool €41,932 ($74,721). That's a lot to spend on a car that'll cost $225,300 when it lands in New Zealand. But, to put it another way, it's a fair bit cheaper than that Veyron isn't it ...

To view Audi vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here