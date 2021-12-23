Superbike-powered Toyota IQ revealed as a mini GR Yaris

Ever since Toyota's little GR Yaris burst onto the scene in 2020, it's been an absolute hit, so much so that it recently took out the grand prize in the 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year awards.

The sheer lack of size of the GR Yaris is probably the car's main drawcard, so with that theory in mind, wouldn't an even smaller one be even better?

A few crazy car builders in Japan have answered that question by revealing a Toyota IQ that has been converted to look like a GR Yaris, and is powered by a Kawasaki superbike engine.

Starting out life as a Toyota IQ, the tuners managed to graft from and rear lights from a GR Yaris as well as bumpers and side skirts. The result is an almost perfect-looking tiny GR Yaris.

Instead of slapping a turbocharger on the IQ's three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine, the tuners opted for something even crazier, and pulled a 1.4-litre engine from a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.

This engine was mounted behind the seats, and sends power exclusively to the rear wheels through the bike's six-speed sequential transmission. 155kW and 154Nm are the important figures here.

While a power-to-weight ratio is yet to be revealed, we can't imagine that this little IQ weighs more than a tonne, and the short wheelbase would make for a hair-raising driving experience.

Though this is probably the best-looking IQ to date, it's not the fastest. That title goes to the Aston Martin Cygnet which had a 4.7-litre V8 dropped in it.