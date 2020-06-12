Supercar cemetery: Dubai wrecking yard shows where uber-expensive cars go to die

It's a country where the Police force's garage is more than enough to make any car enthusiast green with envy. And Dubai's patrol is showing no signs of slowing up on the supercar front.

And like any other country, Dubai has hundreds of wrecking yard full of vehicles that have seen much better days, but we can almost guarantee that wouls won't find a Rolls-Royce Wraith at your local.

While a lot of the supercars in this scrapyard are victims of Dubai's infamous abandonment issue, there are numerous six-figure rides that look like they have been involved in some serious shunts.

Hosted by Supercar Blondie, the video takes an in-depth tour of the scrapyard, featuring high-end vehicles with all manner of damage. Highlights include a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Lamborghini Gallardo, Mercedes-AMG GT S, Ferrari California T, Bentley Bentayga, and Mercedes-AMG G63.

Every car in the video can be bought at auction, and often sell for a fraction of the market value for obvious reasons. For instance, the white Ferrari California looks to be in reasonable condition, meaning that someone probably got a bargain.