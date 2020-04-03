Home / News / Supercar driver caught at almost double the speed limit blames Covid-19

Supercar driver caught at almost double the speed limit blames Covid-19

By Andrew Sluys • 03/04/2020
An Australian Lamborghini driver gave police the most 2020 reason for being caught at nearly twice the speed limit on a Sydney motorway: he needed to get to a coronavirus testing station.

The 35-year-old man was detected travelling up to 160km/h in a 90km/h zone on Sydney's M4 on Monday.

Unsurprisingly, the driver was fined and has his licence suspended. 

Australian police urged anyone who suspected that they had a case fo Covid-19 to call their local medical centre first.

"Drivers shouldn't break the road rules under any circumstances," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

"If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment.

According to police, the man had since been tested for the virus, and now is in mandatory self-isolation.

It isn't known whether he tested positive or not. 

