Supercars NZ round for 2021 delayed - but 'committed' to returning

The Supercars Championship won't be coming to New Zealand in January 2021 as originally mooted. But it will come.

The plan now is to revive the ANZAC round in April.

The 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship revised calendar has been updated to finish in December, which means the previously planned events in January 2021 for NZ, The Bend in South Australia and a second event in Bathurst no longer feature.

Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer says the update to the revised calendar has been made following weeks of discussion.

“When the draft calendar was released four weeks ago, our primary objective was to ensure we returned to racing as soon as possible. This allowed us to put a stake in the ground and ensure we returned to the track quickly following the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The calendar announced in May was based on the best information we had at the time.

“With an eye on 2021, teams and broadcast partners have agreed it is in all parties’ best interests commercially and competitively to finish this year’s campaign in December and start the new season in the New Year.”

The final round of the 2020 Championship will be under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on 12-13 December.

“The ITM Auckland SuperSprint is a major drawcard on Auckland’s annual events calendar. Following discussions over recent weeks, it has become clear to all parties that an event in January could not go ahead due to the effects of COVID-19.

“While there are many details to be worked through, Supercars is actively engaged in discussions with ATEED around the return to New Zealand in 2021.

“We are committed to include the Auckland round in the 2021 calendar, which is due to be released in October.”

The Sandown event shifts from December to September, returning to its traditional pre-Bathurst calendar position.

The rescheduled 2020 Supercars calendar

Already staged:

• Superloop Adelaide 500 20 - 23 February

• Beaurepaires Supercars Melbourne 400 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 12 - 15 March

To be staged:

• BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint 27-28 June

• Truck Assist Winton 18-19 July

• BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown 8-9 August

• Townsville 29-30 August

• Penrite Oil Sandown 19-20 September

• Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 8-11 October

• PIRTEK Perth 31 Oct – 1 Nov

• Tyrepower Tasmania 21-22 November

• Sydney Motorsport Park 12-13 December

Details regarding next year’s full 2021 Championship calendar are due to be released in October.