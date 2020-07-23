Supercharged Australian monster ute for sale in NZ

If you know a thing or two about the incredible muscle cars that came out of Australia over the past few decades, you'd be familiar with the HSV Maloo, a Holden Commodore ute that has been turned up to eleven.

This particular Maloo that was recently listed on DRIVEN is the final hoorah from HSV, as it is based on the last generation Commodore platform. This also means that it is the most hardcore.

Under the hood sits the famed LSA engine, which is a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 that was used in all the modern HSV vehicles, as well as a few of America's toughest muscle cars.

Thanks to a plethora of Walkinshaw upgrades, this Maloo makes a hefty 395kW and 700Nm of torque at the wheels, which is a significant bump over the stock figures. A brake package has also been added to help keep this extra power under control.

Arguably the best part of this incredibly powerful ute is the fact that it comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Sure, an automatic would probably be faster on the quarter-mile, but that takes away the fun, right?

The seller states on the listing that this is a 30th Anniversary model, and us one of just three that were sold in New Zealand. If you're wondering, the 30th anniversary is celebrating three decades of HSV.

Considering that this ute has only covered 33,000km in its life, it's no real surprise to see a six-figure price tag attached to it.

