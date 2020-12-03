Supercharged beast: Jaguar F-Pace SVR gets even more grunt for 2021

You won't be surprised to hear that Jaguar's best-selling performance SV model is the family-friendly SUV, but it might come as a surprise to hear that the British brand had made it even faster.

Alongside this extra grunt from the supercharged 5.0-litre V8, Jaguar has also mildly updated the looks of the super SUV, and given it fresh tech to match its rivals in the highly-competitive segment.

While the power figure has remained the same at 404kW, an extra 20Nm has been extracted, pushing the peak torque figure up to 700Nm. Combine this with the new "Dynamic Launch" system, and Jaguar has managed to shave 0.2 seconds off the 0-100km/h time.

After sending this power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, the F-Pace SVR will now hit 100km/h in four seconds flat, before topping out at 286km/h.

Performance wasn't the only benefit of these engines changes either, the emissions have been reduced to 275g/100km, and the fuel economy has been improved to a figure of 12.2L/100km.

In terms of aesthetics, it's a game of spot the difference with this 2021 model, but the SVR sports a new front fascia and lights all around. Apparently these new looks reduce the SUV's lift by 35 per cent.

On the inside, it gets a new 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display that's capable of using two sim cards, and can update remotely.

“The F-Pace SVR has been engineered for sheer power, exhilaration and luxury and it is just that and more. The F-Pace SVR is a halo for the Jaguar brand and a true challenger for other premium performance SUVs in the market,” says Jaguar New Zealand general manager Steve Kenchington.

“The MY21 model elevates the F-Pace SVR to another level making it faster, more dynamic and agile. The new model simply refines this first-class vehicle to be something even better.”

“The original F-Pace SVR was incredibly characterful, well received by customers and has gone on to become the highest-selling Jaguar SV product ever,” adds Jaguar SVO managing director Michael van der Sande. “The new version builds on this success, by making numerous detailed improvements that combine to raise the bar in the high-performance SUV segment.”

When it lands in New Zealand, this new F-Pace SVR will be priced from $169,990 plus on-road costs.