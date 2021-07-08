Supercharged Ford Mustang monster pays tribute to Kiwi racing success

If you've seen the Blockbuster movie 'Ford V Ferrari', you'll be aware of Ford's mammoth undertaking to beat Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966. Although it wasn't covered in the movie, the winning Ford GT40 was driven by a New Zealand pairing made up of Chris Amon and Bruce McLaren.

To pay homage to the incredible feat of engineering that McLaren and Amon drove to victory back then, Hennessey has whipped the covers off the new Hennessey Legend Edition Ford Mustang.

Wearing a similar livery to the 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II chassis P/1046 that claimed victory all those years ago, this Legend Engine looks like a mean machine, and has the power to back it up.

On top of the Mustang's standard 5.0-litre V8, Hennessey has added a 3.0-litre supercharger with an air-to-water intercooler. For context, the Shelby GT500's supercharger displaces only 2.7-litres.

As well as slapping this new blower on top of the engine, it gets upgraded fuel injectors, a new fuel pump, a high-flow intake, and a stainless steel cat-back exhaust.

All these goodies push the Mustang's peak power figure up to a whopping 602kW, and it gets 917Nm of torque. If we're comparing this back to the Shelby GT500, the Legend eclipses it by around 40kW and 130Nm.

According to Hennessey, all this extra gear allows the Legend to hit 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds before topping out 321km/h. It will also reportedly run a quarter-mile in just 10.7 seconds.

To help it turn, it gets lowered suspension, and a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 rubber. Six-piston Brembo calipers are also an option here.

Hennessey plans on producing just 50 of these 'Legend Edition' Mustangs, and while a price hasn't been revealed, we can imagine it's a case of "if you have to ask..."