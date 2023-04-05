Survey: parking information is the most valuable 'connected' car service for drivers

Finding an available parking space near your destination is now the most requested in-car "connected" service for drivers around the world, according to the Connected Features Interest Survey Report carried out by consulatancy TechInsights.

The report assessed 28 connected features (those in-car features that are linked to outside infrastructure or the internet), with 4990 drivers in the USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy and China.

Driving-related functionality, such as assessing the availability of parking spaces, traffic alerts and being able to pay for parking, fuel and tolls from the car are amongst the most desirable features globally.

In-car parking information was ranked the most valuable feature cited by Chinese drivers. European motorists classed it as their second priority, only one per cent behind the top-rated choice, and American respondents placed it at 67 per cent, just three per cent behind their top priority, traffic information.

Meanwhile, the survey data highlights how in-car payments have gone from being predominantly used by early adopters, to a highly desirable function, with a probability of choice for 56 per cent of global respondents and ranking just 12 per cent behind the top global priority. The rising demand for in-vehicle payments covers services such as parking, fuel, tolls and food across all age groups and technology engagement levels.

The survey shows that it’s not just early adopters who want this type of technology in their cars; having in-car connected services that help with finding a parking space was not only the top priority for late adopters in Europe but also for the youngest drivers, aged 18-24 years old.

Parking space information ranked similarly high in the US, with 18-24 year-olds and 35-44 year-olds citing it as their top priority - notably six places above alerts such as traffic for younger drivers.

Figures from China show that the ability to make in-car payments has changed from being a “nice-to-have” to a “highly desirable” established feature for many young drivers, with double-digit year-on-year growth expected in this market from 2022 to 2030.

The survey also highlights how fashionable new features such as in-car games, email or social media integrations and calendar management, which are now available in an increasing range of cars, are typically seen as far less desirable than those that are journey-related.