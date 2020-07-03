SUVs are the stars as Kiwi car market climbs to best month since January

New Zealand new-vehicle registrations have climbed back up to their best month since January, with a total market figure of 11,514 units 76 ahead of February this year.

That represents a 40 per cent increase over both March and May (both in the 8300 range) and a near-1100 per cent increase over the lockdown month of April.

Motor Industry Association (MIA) chief executive David Crawford says the June market was “steady”, while still being 15.5 per cent down on the same time last year.

The top three models overall for the month were all one-tonne utes: Ford Ranger (641), Toyota Hilux (595) and Holden Colorado (482).

But among the individual segments, it’s the SUVs that are standing out.

The most popular single segment was SUV Medium (19 per cent) followed by SUV Compact (18 per cent) and then Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 with 17 per cent.

Utes aside, the top-selling passenger/SUV models were Toyota RAV4 (403), Kia Sportage (287), Toyota Corolla (271), Suzuki Swift (227) and Mazda CX-5 (216).

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 16 per cent market share (1874), followed by Holden with nine per cent (995) and Ford at eight per cent (868).

Toyota also led passenger/SUV registrations with 13 per cent share (954) followed by Kia with 10 per cent (708) and Hyundai at eight per cent (576).

