SUVs as sedans: 7 famous SUVs turned into four-door sedans

On April 1 last year, Jeep released a concept for a Jeep sedan. Of course, it was a joke, but it made us wonder, what if SUV manufacturers decided to get into the sedan market? Utes convert to SUVs, to why not SUVs to sedans, given the similarly minimal body mods.

So we've grabbed the work of a skilled computer-generated renderer, and a handful of SUVs: some available in NZ, some US models only, but all share the comgen style of not just restyling the back end, but some other mods to being them into more balance, too, in the syle of the 2019 Jeep April Fool's joke, below.

For this project, Aussie insurer Budget Direct Car Insurance shortlisted a number of unique-looking SUVs that could serve as a quirky canvas for a sedan, including a Hummer, Nissan Juke, and Mercedes G-Class – and then set about computer-generating them for a bit of fun.

Land Rover Discovery Sedan

We could have chosen the all-new Land Rover Defender, but where’s the fun in that? Besides, Land Rover is marketing the Defender as a new-age adventure vehicle (aka an aluminised body-on-frame mountain goat) while the new Discovery is an SUV for the street. It can still do the off-road thing, but it offers balanced capabilities in both on and off-road performance.

So, we created a Land Rover Discovery Sport sedan. The adventure DNA is still there, with signature headlights and a standard front grille, but the front bumper is shortened to give it the proportions of a sedan. Also, the roofline is a direct ode to the Discovery SUV, although the boxier rear proportion means expansive room for both rear passengers and cargo.

GRADE: A+

Hummer Sedan

Start with a Hummer H2 and chop off the pillars to create a lower roofline. Next, it’s better to tone down the wheelarches for a more dignified aura. And of course, lower the ride height and presto, a Hummer sedan.

It still sports the shiny Hummer grille and round headlights in a square frame. The large wheels have the same chrome as the grille, making this sedan a proper bling machine. The angular front bumper was also redesigned to give it the flowing lines of a sedan. We retained the large wing mirrors mounted on the doors to give it the unmistakable, er, ‘appeal’ of a Hummer.

GRADE: A

Jeep Wrangler Sedan

Whoa! Is that a hot rod or a lowered dune buggy with doors? Whatever the case, we know now what a Jeep Wrangler sedan would look like, and it’s awesome. The first order of the day was to round up those fenders for a sleeker look. The flat Wrangler doors are retained along with the iconic vertical grille and round headlamps, but we angled the windshield to give the vehicle a lower roof.

And despite a sloping windshield and lowered roof, the roofline is straight as an arrow and dramatically slopes downward to form the boxy rear end of the vehicle. With a slammed down look and rugged vibe, this Jeep Wrangler sedan is ready to rock the streets.

GRADE: A

Nissan Juke Sedan

The Marmite of SUVs, you either love or hate Nissan’s Juke styling. Though that’s not fair on Marmite, because it’s unlikely the Juke split is 50:50… Whist its design might indice nausea and stomach cramping in some, we think in sedan guide it’s a whole lot better. Nissan’s trademarked V-motion grille dominates the front, but the biggest eye-catchers are the LED indicators and large headlights on the front bumper.

There’s no mistaking the Juke sedan for anything other than a Nissan. But from the A-pillar back, it’s pretty much a Juke with a wagon-like rear end. Dare we say this Juke sedan looks good enough for production? Nissan, are you listening? No? OK then.

GRADE: A-

Ford Explorer Sedan

Though the Everest or Escape roam NZ roads, the Ford Explorer sedan looks right at home on the snowy streets of Detroit over Christmas. The massive front grille and large headlights were lifted directly from the Explorer SUV, however, a shorter front bumper is complemented with a new lower front lip like a proper sports sedan.

It has a slightly upright greenhouse with larger windows and a low beltline like in a ‘90s sedan. The large wheels are also lifted from the Explorer SUV. Apparently, the shiny wheels and lower profile tires were enough to fill in the wheel arches, giving our Explorer sedan a sportier vibe.

GRADE: B+

GMC Yukon Sedan

Far from a Yuck-On, while the closest we get is the Holden Acadia, the GMC Yukon is a prime-and-proper family SUV. It has the right levels of toughness and luxury, and the same holds true for your GMC Yukon sedan. Right off the bat, this sedan means serious business. The Yukon grille and headlight design toned down to match the proportions of a full-size luxury sedan. It has the aura of a Chrysler 300C, but the boxy pillars and curved roof is very much original.

Our GMC Yukon sedan exudes a strong sense of solidity. It has a long and sculpted hood, a long wheelbase, and a shorter front overhang – all the qualities of a Rolls-Royce. It looks as robust as an SUV and yet as stately as a proper limousine.

GRADE: B-

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Sedan

A modern SUV with a retro body, the G-Class (aka G wagon) may be a Kardashian-carrier, but it’s oozing with character, power and sophistication. Unsurprisingly, the G-Class sedan ended up being the boxiest of the lot, but no less desirable in sedan form.

The powerful hood, aggressive Panamericana grille and classic G-wagon headlights are there. Instead of a whole new front bumper, the G sedan makes do with a Lilliputian version of the G-Wagon’s. The AMG wheels fit well under those resculpted wheel arches. In fact, our Mercedes-Benz G sedan could serve as the blueprint for an AMG ute!

GRADE: A

And that’s the Budget report!

But wait, we can’t go without remembering the most famous SUV-sedan, and this one’s for real! The Suzuki X90 was built between 1995-1997. And we should just forget about that one, shall we? Grade U for ‘urgh…’. So ugly it’s cool, or is it? We’ve listed all the X90s for sale here (yes, it is a joke)…