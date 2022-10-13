Suzuki brings its new Swift RS Hybrid to NZ

Suzuki is introducing its new Swift RS Hybrid to its New Zealand lineup, which the automaker says is capable of travelling around 900 kilometres on a full tank of fuel – over 100 kilometres more than the 1.2 litre Swift GL model.

This means, compared to all new models in New Zealand’s light car segment the Swift Hybrid is 17 per cent more economical.

The RS Smart Hybrid Swift uses the same four-cylinder engine as the Swift Hybrid GLX which remains in the local lineup, but the RS Hybrid comes fully equipped with the added safety of Suzuki’s advanced forward detection system and higher comfort levels.

Safety features include AEB, lane keep function, lane departure warning, weaving alert and blind spot monitor. There is also rear cross-traffic alert that warns drivers of an unseen vehicle while reversing and rear parking proximity sensors, keyless entry, push-button start, and tilt/telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel.

Braking is upgraded with disc brakes all around and dual sensor brake support comprising a monocular camera that “sees” mid-to-long distance and can detect pedestrians. Once the RS Hybrid is travelling at 40 km/h or faster the headlight high beam assist automatically switches the headlights between high and low beam depending on the presence of other vehicles and the lighting environment.

Suzuki pioneered the Smart Hybrid Vehicle system (SHVS) in 2016. It is a self-charging hybrid featuring a specially developed power unit assisted by a compact, high-performing 12-volt lithium-ion battery that only adds 25 kg to the car’s curb weight. This mild hybrid uses a motor to support fuel-consuming standing starts and acceleration and with the automatic stop-start the petrol motor is shut down when the car is stationary in traffic or stopped at other times while the vehicle is in use.

SHVS combines a belt-driven integrated starter generator (ISG) and the 10Ah lithium-ion battery with the ISG acts as both a generator and starter motor. Besides assisting the engine with an efficient regeneration rate, the compact lithium-ion battery also powers various electrical parts, including engine electronics, the speedometer and the audio unit.

During deceleration, the system checks the charge status of both the lead-acid battery and lithium-ion battery and recharges the batteries as needed. When the battery charge is sufficient, instead of generating electricity, engine power is solely used for driving.

The compact SHVS system achieves better fuel economy without compromising interior space or usability.

The Hybrid RS has a recommended retail price of $30,990 and qualifies for a rebate of $3,160.52.