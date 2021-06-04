Suzuki New Zealand reveals exclusive Jimny Safari with off-road goodies

While the Suzuki Jimny isn't your regular-looking off-road SUV, it's proven itself to be a hit with almost everyone looking to get off the beaten track.

In standard form, it's perfectly capable of completing most tasks in the rough stuff, but Suzuki New Zealand has decided to give it some goodies to increase its performance.

Dubbed the Jimny Safari, this package is exclusive to the Kiwi market, and not only adds to the SUV's off-road performance, but also makes it looks a lot tougher.

This Safari gets a black ARB Base roof rack with side trade rails and wind deflector, a special heritage grille, front window weathershields, mudflaps front and rear, a large rear cargo tray and Safari decals on the rear wheel disc cover.

You'll also notice that the standard wheels and tyres have been swapped out for a set of black steel rims that are wrapped in Maxxis Bravo 980 all-terrain 215/75R15 tyres.

Considering that the Safari is based on the entry-level JX model, it only makes sense that this kit adds around $3,000 to the sticker price. According to Suzuki New Zealand, this Safari will launch at $29,990.

Under the bonnet sits the familiar 1.5-litre engine, which pumps out 75kW and 130Nm of torque. This is sent through a five-speed manual transmission to the ALLGRIP ‘Pro’ selectable four-wheel-drive system.

If this isn't enough grunt for you, Auckland tuning firm CTB recently announced a power package for the Jimny which adds a turbo to the 1.5-litre engine, which is said to increase power by around 40 per cent.

With this package installed, power sits around the 105kW mark, and torque is reportedly boosted up to 220Nm.

Pair this boost with the Safari package, and you'll have yourself quite the little off-road beast!