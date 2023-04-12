Suzuki partners with Australian company to make self-driving EV Jimny

Suzuki Motor Corporation is partnering with Australian technology firm Applied Electric Vehicles to create something that sounds somewhat unlikely: a pure-electric, self-driving version of its old-school compact 4x4, the Jimny.

Suzuki invested in Applied EV last year and says it has spent the time since "evaluating the possibility of collaboration". The Melbourne-based operation, founded in 2015, specialises in autonomous EV platforms and has developed a prototype called Blanc Robot, with a powertrain and autonomous-drive functions run by a proprietary central control system it calls Digital Backbone. Its maker describes it as "the smartphone of autonomous vehicles".

Applied EV says Blanc Robot is designed to be a "safe and sustainable transport solution" that can work both on and off-road. It's fully programmable and modular, with the platform acting as the base for a variety of vehicle types depending on the application.

The Jimny project involves integrating Blanc Robot and Digital Backbone into the ladder-frame chassis of the tiny off-roader, thus creating a super-cute bi-directional, four-wheel steer SUV.

There's no suggestion of bringing a super-high-tech Jimny to production in its current form, but the Applied/Suzuki hybrid will be a crucial brand-building exercise for a carmaker that is seen as lagging behind in the global race towards a high-tech battery electric (BEV) future. The Applied EV tieup also gives Suzuki the inside line on some state of the art technology for future models (and yes, maybe even a future Jimny).

For now, the two companies have pledged to "bring the Blanc Robot to production and develop business models to expand the adoption of autonomous electric vehicles and enhance brand awareness".