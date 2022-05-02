Sydney bus driver needs more training after bizarre accident

A learner bus driver has been given some hilarious tips after he drove into a pub in southwest Sydney.

Images posted of a bus’ collision by the Mortdale Hotel on Facebook attracted hundreds of comments with many chipping in helpful hints to the driver.

“Door to wall service,” one person wrote.

“Should have went (sic) to specsavers,” another added.

In the pictures, an instructor is seen speaking to the embarrassed driver while sitting behind the wheel of the vehicle. In other photos, two men in high-vis shirts are seen inspecting the damage on both the bus and the pub.

Other commenters were more sympathetic about the incident.

“What must the instructor be thinking and how is he going to explain that to his boss. I had some trainee drivers that I thought were going to do that to the bus when I was training them when I was a driver trainer,” a man wrote on social media.

“Hey, everyone is human. So many critics here,” another added.

It had been an eventful week for the pub, with an attempted armed robbery at the venue on Monday.

Here is hoping bad things do not come in threes for the Mortdale Hotel.

- news.com.au