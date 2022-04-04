Sydney home destroyed in fire reportedly started by charging Tesla

A home has been partially destroyed and a family cat left dead after a fire ripped through a Sydney property overnight.

Early reports suggest the blaze could have been started by a charging Tesla, with the fire starting about 8pm Sunday in the attached garage of a house on Calabria Street in Prestons, southwest Sydney.

“The fire destroyed the garage and two vehicles inside. The fire has travelled through to the house and destroyed the kitchen,” a firefighter at the scene said, adding the rest of the house was saved but had smoke damage.

NSW Police told news.com.au the premises would be forensically examined Monday morning to determine the origin of the fire.

Teslas, a luxury electric vehicle, start from about $60,000 in Australia.

After making headlines around the world for catching fire, the company’s 2020 Impact Report, released in August last year, claimed its cars were 11 times less likely to catch fire than petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

Tesla made headlines in Australia last month when a woman behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 allegedly hit an aged care worker who was boarding a tram in Melbourne.

Police claimed the driver had said the car was on autopilot.

- news.com.au