Take a look at the car built to celebrate 70 years of the Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet's Corvette will be celebrating it's 70th anniversary next year.

And to pay homage to the “longest running nameplate of any car on the road today,” the 2023 Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06 will be offered with a 70th Anniversary Edition package.

The 70th Anniversary Edition Corvettes will be exclusively available in Carbon Flash Metallic or White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat, and come fitted with wheels built specially with commemorative centre caps, an Edge Red stripe, Edge Red brake calipers and special badging. Customers can also opt for stripes in Satin Gray or Satin Black.

The inside of the car is just as special, with unique two-tone leather GT2 or Competition Sport seats with suede microfiber inserts, red contrast stitching and seat belts, and 70th Anniversary Edition logos.

But wait... there's more. The 70th Anniversary Edition package also comes with a custom luggage set, featuring red stitching and the 70th Anniversary Edition logo.

These special packages are based on the Stingray 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims, and are available as coupes and convertibles.

While we only have a handful of images at this stage, we know that the first 2023 Corvette Z06 will be a 70th Anniversary Edition. The car is being auctioned later this week, so we're sure to get a closer look soon.

This spectacular car will be driven to the auction block by Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin. Proceeds of the auction are going to Operation Homefront, which helps military veterans and their families.

Regardless of the 70th Anniversary Edition package, all 2023 Corvettes are set to get special touches to celebrate its 70th anniversary. And while these upgrades aren't quite as extensive as the actual package, these cars will get a special graphic on the lower rear window and a plaque on the centre speaker grille.

There will also be the option for more personalisation with these cars, as Corvette has confirmed 14 exterior colours and eight interior colours that “allow for thousands of combinations.”

The 2023 Corvette is set to begin production later this year.