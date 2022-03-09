Tech giant and car maker join forces to tackle Tesla

Sony and Honda will work together on next-gen cars intended to woo customers away from the likes of Tesla.

The car maker and electronics giant have announced plans to work together in a “strategic alliance” that will establish a new company in 2022 before putting a new electric car on sale in 2025.

The new company will sell cars developed by Sony and built by Honda.

Sony has presented concept cars at the Consumer Electronics Show that promise to take on the likes of Tesla with clever technology.

The brand’s expertise in cameras, sensors and visual displays is being funnelled into semi-autonomous driver assistance tech, along with engaging and eye-catching interior features.

Sony’s PlayStation system will be compatible with the car, thanks to high-speed internet connections and cloud-based gaming.

Players should be able to pause games in their loungeroom, then resume them on the daily commute.

Sony president Kenichiro Yoshida says the joint venture will “contribute to the evolution of mobility centred around safety, entertainment and adaptability”.

Honda Motor president Toshihiro Mibe says both companies have plenty to offer each other.

“The New Company will aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution, and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers,” he says.

“We will do so by leveraging Honda’s cutting-edge technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety, while aligning the technological assets of both companies. “Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility.”

- news.com.au