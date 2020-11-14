TECH SPECIAL: Logitech's new G923 racing wheel is a game-changer

For years, sim racing was buried beneath the popularity of real-world motorsport; but due to the series of unfortunate events that 2020 was, it was thrust into the spotlight as the world locked down.

Following this exponential rise in sim racing popularity, Logitech has released a new racing wheel - one claimed to be its best yet.

The G923 Trueforce builds on Logitech’s popular G920 platform, adding an immersive force feedback system as well as a few aesthetic changes.

As consoles move into the new generation Logitech has upped its game as well, with the addition of a new force feedback system. It adds another level of immersion into whatever you’re virtually racing.

At the New Zealand launch of the new wheel, Assetto Corsa Competizione was chosen to demonstrate Trueforce dynamics. I was blown away by the road feeling in the wheel, giving drivers the ability to tell when tyres hit their grip limit or have lost traction entirely. Undulations on the surface are conveyed back to the driver through a lack of resistance when cresting hills — it’s incredibly impressive stuff.

As we’ve come to expect from Logitech, the build quality of the G923 is stellar, and the new blacked-out centre looks awesome. The progressive spring and stiffer feeling in the pedals makes for a much more realistic feel and allows for better heel-toe manoeuvres to be performed.

In terms of compatibility, Xbox, Playstation, and PC gamers are covered between the two models. If you’re on console, you’re going to have to buy the corresponding model, but PC users have the choice of either.

The G923 also comes with forward compatibility, meaning that it will suit both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X when these next-generation consoles release.

Right now, only a handful of games can make use of the G923’s Trueforce capabilities, including iRacing, Gran Turismo Sport, Assetto Corsa Competitizione, and Grid (2019). Almost every other recent racing game can be used with the wheel, but you won’t notice much difference over the G290.

In NZ, the G293 Trueforce can be had from $699 and comes with pedals. If you’re after a shifter as well, Logitech’s G290 H-pattern shifter can be added without issue.