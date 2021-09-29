Teen allegedly hits multiple cyclists while 'rolling coal' in Texas

A teen is under investigation after allegedly hitting 6 cyclists in Texas while 'rolling coal.'

Four of the cyclists have been left hospitalised, two of which were airlifted to the nearest medical facility. Their condition is unknown at this moment.

It's reported the cyclists were training for an Ironman Marathon, with one witness saying that the 16 year old driver was taunting them when the incident occurred.

The 16 year old was driving a Ford F-350 and reportedly "blew black smoke" on the group of cyclists.

Chase Ferrell, who was cycling behind the group, recalls the event saying "the reason he couldn’t stop is because he was accelerating to blow more diesel fuel on these cyclists."

He describes that the teenage driver was rolling coal over the cyclists, accelerating and braking repeatedly to blow black soot from the Ford’s exhausts on the group.

"He ended up hitting three people before his brakes even started," Ferrell recounts.

No video has been released of the incident, but photos indicate that it was not a low speed encounter. The images show mangled bikes and the Fords's caved-in front bumper.

"There was no reason for this to happen," Ferrell continues. "It wasn’t like he was on his phone. [He] definitely meant to try and scare these people [or] intimidate them in some way. [Maybe he then] made a mistake and ran them over."

As of Sunday afternoon, the teen had not been arrested.

“I don’t understand," says Ferrell. "If it was me who had struck someone else, I would be in jail. I don’t understand how it’s come to this point where there are no consequences this far."

Local police say the event is still under investigation.