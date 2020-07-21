Teen destroys $300K Porsche after stealing it from family member

A teenager over in England has been lucky to walk away from an accident that left a Porsche GT3 a mangled wreck following a high-speed collision earlier this week.

According to a local report, the 17-year-old boy took the Porsche without the owner's permission, who is understood to be a family member.

South Wales Police reportedly arrested the male at the scene, and he is now facing one charge of aggravated vehicle taking as well as a slew of other driving offenses.

From pictures posted to Twitter, it's obvious that the Porsche is a write-off, with the left side of the vehicle taking the majority of the impact. The force was enough to rip the front left wheel from the car.

Police revealed that the car was found near a roundabout in Tonyrefail, a significant distance from the roundabout that he is thought to have lost control on.

Powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, the Porsche GT3 is known as a race car for the road, and sends 350kW exclusively through the rear wheels. This makes for an incredible track-going toy, but not something that you'd want to push on residential roads.