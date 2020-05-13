Teenage driver facing jail time after hitting 308km/h in his dad's Mercedes

With Covid-19 travel restrictions leaving roads around the world without traffic, punters have been making the most of the empty highways, and testing their vehicle's top speeds.

Just last week, a man driving a Corvette in Washington was clocked at an unbelievable 307km/h while en route to breakfast. And if that wasn't enough, a Canadian teenager has managed to outdo him.

According to a local report, the 19-year-old man was behind the wheel of his father's Mercedes-AMG C63 at the time of the offense, and was travelling along a stretch of highway in Ontario.

While the C63 is an absolute beast in stock form, coming with a 6.2-litre V8 that pumps out close to 340kW, the reported top speed is meant to be capped at 249km/h.

As you could imagine, the speed that the teenage driver hit was over 200km/h over the posted speed limit, and as a result, the driver instantly lost his license, and got his dad's car impounded for seven days.

After the incident, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted a video detailing what happened, and described the teen's behaviour as "beyond words". He also mentioned that over 150 street racing incidents being reported in around Toronto since May 1.

On top of losing the car, and his license for a week, the teenager is set to head to court in the near future, facing potential prison time. A CA$10,000 fine is also on the cards, along with a two-year license suspension.