Ten cars most likely to suffer an expensive head gasket failure

When searching for a second-hand car, checking to see if it has had its cambelt changed is a no-brainer, but what about potential head gasket issues? That's one thing that's a little harder to check for.

As it is sandwiched in between the engine's head and cylinder block, it is quite difficult to get to, and if you have to take it to a mechanic to get replaced, you're looking at a bill well into the thousands.

Don't want to miss a thing? Click here to sign up for DRIVEN's newsletter

In theory, these parts are meant to last the life of an engine, but some more are known for spitting them out early in life, becoming an unexpected absolute nightmare for the owner.

Over in America, Consumer Reports have conducted a study, and found the ten most likely culprits to throw a head gasket. Be warned, if you're a BMW or Subaru driver, you aren't going to like this news.

The biggest offender is the 2006-2007 BMW 3 Series, which reportedly can suffer from head gasket failure between 144,000km and 222,000km. While a specific model hasn't been mentioned here, it'd be best to do your own research if you are interested.

Taking up the next few spots are Subaru models that all share the same engine. The 2006-2008 Impreza, 2001-2009 Outback, and 2001-2009 Forester can suffer from bad head gaskets anywhere from 152,888km.

A few American-only cars take up the next few spots, but then the 2008-2010 Mini comes up. Strangely, the 2000 Mazda MX-5 takes spot number nine, and then the 2013 BMW X5 comes in at number 10.

Read more: Buying a second-hand car? Here's what to watch out for

If you are concerned about your engine's health, here are a few symptoms of a head gasket gone bad:

1. The engine constantly overheats

2. White-ish smoke is blowing from the exhaust

3. Bubbling in the radiator

4. Low coolant levels without any signs of leakage

5. Coolant leaks below the exhaust manifold

It's also worth noting that buying a car from a dealer provides a lot more peace of mind around the car, as all registered dealers in New Zealand fall under the consumer guarantees act. On top of this, mechanical warranties are also available, which gives a would-be buyer maximum peace of mind.