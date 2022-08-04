Ten teenagers arrested after high-speed police chase

Ten teenagers have been arrested after a high-speed police chase allegedly involving stolen cars in Melbourne.

Police said they first spotted an alleged stolen Volkswagen Tiguan and an alleged stolen BMW sedan travelling in a convoy on Punt Rd in Richmond about 12.45am on Monday.

The cars then split up in the Pascoe Vale South area about 15 minutes later.

“Police followed the Volkswagen through the city and through the southeastern suburbs, reaching speeds in excess of 170km/h,” a statement read.

The car then stopped on White St in Parkdale just before 1.40am and one of the occupants ran away.

Others in the car then dumped the allegedly stolen vehicle on Kidds Rd in Doveton just after 2am.

They allegedly ran through parkland before being picked up by a Honda sedan on James Cook Dr in Endeavour Hills, police said

That car was then followed to a house on Princes Hwy in Hallam.

Police then arrested 10 male teenagers inside.

Three teenagers aged 18, three aged 17, two aged 16 and two aged 15 have all been released pending further investigations.

- News.com.au