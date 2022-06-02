Terrible Ferrari replica shows turning a supercar into a hypercar is a bad idea

Supercar replicas are a great idea; you take a cheap sports car, and turn it into the supercar that you'd never be able to afford, but have always dreamed of owning.

But like a lot of things in life, the theory is better than the execution in most cases, and this is especially the case with a terrible LaFerrari replica that recently emerged out of South Africa.

Unlike most replicas which start out life as something like a Pontiac Fiero or a Mazda MX-5, this one started with an Audi R8 V10 convertible, which is already an incredibly sought-after car.

Apparently the owner was more into Ferraris than Audis, as they set about grafting (almost-but-not-quite) panels onto the R8. Like most replicas, the result is something terribly out of proportion. And that's even before we look at those panel gaps.

The headlights are strange-looking, and the wheelbase of the R8 is just too short to accommodate the sweeping styling of the Ferrari. In its defense, the dihedral doors look impressive.

In terms of performance, we can imagine that the Audi V10 provides a much more thrilling ride than most replicas, as it produces over 400kW and could hit 100km/h in around 4.5 seconds.

Despite this, it would have a hope of keeping up with the LaFerrari that it's trying to be, as this hypercar would hit 100km/h in three seconds flat with almost 1000hp coming from its hybrid V12 powertrain.

Like most bad replicas, this one found itself in the spotlight as the owner was trying to sell it. In standard form, a 2010 Audi R8 V10 convertible would likely sell for well north of $100,000.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that this thing only managed $65,000, and was sold on Facebook marketplace of all places.