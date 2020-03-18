Tesla begins Model Y deliveries six months ahead of schedule

Since Tesla started delivering Model S vehicles back in 2012, the brand has led the international electric vehicle charge, and has sold an incredible amount of vehicles.

While the Model S and Model X were both good sellers, the Model 3 has proved its worth by beating other traditional cars in its segment, but is set to be overtaken by the Model Y.

Unlike previous releases from the American brand, the Model Y has beaten its deadline by around six months, with select customers over in the States already taking delivery of the compact SUV.

Tesla reportedly borrowed as much as possible from the Model 3 as opposed to the Model X when developing the Model Y to keep costs down. While the Falcon wing doors and other quirks made the Model X unique, it drove the bottom line up significantly.

While they might look similar, the Model Y isn't just a tweaked Model 3, there's a lot more going on there. The Y is taller, wider and longer than the 3, and possesses a wider track. This makes it about 160kg heavier than the 3.

New Zealand pricing hasn't been announced for the Model Y, but over in America, the 3 starts at $40,000, and the Y starts at $53,000. Straight conversions won't give you the correct number here, but it gives a good idea as to what expect when it lands.

Like the rest of Tesla's line-up, 'Long Range' and 'Performance' models are available. A 0-100k/h time of 3.5 seconds is available in the Performance model, and both are capable of a range of over 480km.