Tesla cancels highly anticipated Model S Plaid+, claims regular model is "so good"

Ever since Tesla launched the Model S in 2012, it has been known as the electric car that changed the public's perception of what battery-powered motoring should look like.

Not only did it look like a normal car, but it was also extremely luxurious, and offered performance that could only be matched by the most high-end performance cars.

For its most recent update, the American company announced the Plaid and Plaid+ models, which were set to change the game again, with performance that petrol power couldn't compete with.

In standard form, the Model S Plaid can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.1 seconds (with a one-foot rollout) before topping out at320km/h. While this is impressive, the Plaid+ was the one that made headlines, with a 1.9 second 0-100, and a range of over 800km.

Just recently, Musk tweeted that while the Plaid's launch will be going ahead on June 10, the Plaid+ has had to be postponed, but wasn't able to provide a logical reason.

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Given that Tesla dissolved its media and public relations department, this is all that the world has in terms of an official release, so we can only take Elon's word for it.

“What we are seeing is that once you have a range above 400 miles, more range doesn’t really matter," Musk said to Electrek. "There are essentially zero trips above 400 miles where the driver doesn’t need to stop for restroom, food, coffee, etc. anyway.”

Despite this, you can still find the Model S Plaid+ on Tesla's New Zealand website, but it's greyed-out, and says that the vehicle will be launched in mid-2022.