Tesla CEO Elon Musk 'impressed' after driving VW's fully-electric ID.3

While New Zealand is still under reasonably strict travel restrictions, it seems that the rest of the world has eased up, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking a trip to Germany over the weekend to try out VW's new electric vehicle.

Meeting with the Volkswagen Group's Chairman Herbert Diess, Musk managed to get behind the wheel of the highly-anticipated ID.3, a fully-electric hatchback that's set to replace the iconic Golf.

In a video that VW posted on LinkedIn, the Tesla CEO is shown driving the EV around a skidpad before taking it to a runway to check its acceleration. "What's the worst that can happen," Musk says as he mashes the throttle.

Following the drive, Musk describes the steering as being "pretty good" for a "non-sporty car", which could be taken as a back-handed compliment in regards to Tesla's own Model 3.

Alongside Musk driving the VW, Diess states in the video that he also got behind the wheel of Tesla's Model Y SUV. The "user experience, updatability, driving features, performance of the top of the range models, charging network, and range," were noted by the German CEO as benchmarks for the electric sector.

Despite rumours of the two automotive bosses meeting to discuss a collaboration circulating, Diess quickly shut down those whispers by stating “We just drove the ID.3 and had a chat – there is no deal/cooperation in the making.”

So while this might disappoint some electric vehicle fans, it provides a good level of competition between the two massive brands, and the ID.3 is shaping up to be one of the best EVs the world has seen.