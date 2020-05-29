Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk reveals that it will be smaller in production

If you haven't noticed by now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk likes to do things differently to the rest of the automotive industry. And while there have been some questionable things coming from Musk's Twitter lately, Tesla looks to be holding strong.

One positive thing that Musk likes to do differently is to try and keep wild concepts out of the picture, so that when these vehicles hit the production line, potential buyers aren't disappointed.

Surprisingly, this is the case for the Cybertruck as well as every other Tesla model, and the American company is planning on releasing a Cybertruck that looks almost identical to the one that first broke the internet late last year.

To allow the Cybertruck to actually fit inside customer's garages, the overall size of the Cybertruck will decrease by around 5 per cent. The only other change that Musk revealed was that the visibility will be improved.

To live up to its name, the Cybertruck will retain the armoured glass that was poorly demonstrated at the launch, as well as the steel body that can supposedly repel handgun bullets.

When asked why Musk required the Cybertruck to be armoured, he simply replied that it would be "badass" and "super cool". To be fair, he isn't wrong, but it seems like a lot of extra weight.

While we're still waiting on an official launch date for the Cybertruck, the American EV brand has reportedly received over 500,000 pre-orders from around the world, breaking the previous Tesla record set by the Model 3.

But with international road safety boards speaking out against the brutal steel-plated body panels of the truck, it remains unclear as to whether it will actually be sold outside the US at all.