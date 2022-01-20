Tesla Cybertruck may be offered in two sizes

It was only recently that we announced yet another delay for the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck, and now there are reports it may be offered in two sizes.

In November 2019, Elon Musk said it makes sense for the Cybertruck to have a smaller version, but that was the last we heard about that. But now there are reports saying that a petite Cybertruck may be revealed during an event that should be held in March 2022, and that both versions of the vehicle will feature ‘significant tweaks’.

While we don't have details of what this will entail, apparently the smaller Cybertruck will be around 15% to 20% smaller than the bigger version.

It makes sense that Tesla is making tweaks to the original vehicle, seeing as they've delayed production yet again.

When the vehicle was first announced, Elon Musk claimed that the Cybertruck would hit the market by 2021, however this was pushed back in August last year when Tesla confirmed that production would begin in 2022. It was then announced that it would be in late 2022 that production would get going, and that significant volume production will not be achieved until late 2023. Now, production has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2023.

Apparently, one of the reasons behind the delays is that there's more competition in the electric ute space. Tesla isn't used to being on the backfoot, but Ford’s F-150 Lightning has already seen huge demand and Rivian delivered it's first R1T electric utes last year with production increasing in 2022.

Some theories are circulating that Tesla may be changing some features and functions to the Cybertruck in order to remain cutting-edge.

If a smaller version of the Cybertruck is created, it'll rival the rumoured Ford Ranger EV and a speculated electric ute from Nissan.