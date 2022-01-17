Tesla Cybertruck production delayed to 2023

Surprise, surprise. The production of the highly-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2023.

This comes following a series of changes made to the Cybertruck's website. It started when the price was removed from the site and then, more recently, the production date was also removed. Now, reports are that Cybertruck production won't start until Q1 2023.

When the vehicle was first announced, Elon Musk claimed that the Cybertruck would hit the market by 2021, however this was pushed back in August last year when Tesla confirmed that production would begin in 2022. It was then announced that it would be in late 2022 that production would get going, and that significant volume production will not be achieved until late 2023.

Apparently, one of the reasons behind the delays is that there's more competition in the electric ute space. Tesla isn't used to being on the backfoot, but Ford’s F-150 Lightning has already seen huge demand and Rivian delivered it's first R1T electric utes last year with production increasing in 2022.

Some theories are circulating that Tesla may be changing some features and functions to the Cybertruck in order to remain cutting-edge.

This delay will mean that customers who put down their deposits when the Cybertruck was first revealed are waiting almost four years for delivery.