Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted supercharging

Will it ever reach production? The question on everyone's lips as we've waiting and watched the production date for Tesla's Cybertruck get pushed back further and further.

A walk-around video of what looks to be a near-production ready prototype was circulating recently, and now a prototype of the highly anticipated Cybertruck has been spotted for the first time visiting a Supercharging station.

The photo appears to have been taken at the Tesla Giga Texas' Supercharger, and it confirms location of the charging inlet on the driver side, rear wheel arch (which you can see in the walk-around video above).

It's understood that Tesla has tried to avoid making any additional holes in the stainless steel body of the vehicle, which explains the interesting location for this charger. We still don't have details of how fast it'll charge either, though it will likely be at the maximum level of the Superchargers (currently 250 kW) due to it's large battery (potentially 200 kWh or more).

It's been quite the saga getting to this stage, which started when the price was removed from the Tesla website and then, more recently, the production date was also removed. Now, reports are that Cybertruck production won't start until Q1 2023.

When the vehicle was first announced, Elon Musk claimed that the Cybertruck would hit the market by 2021, however this was pushed back in August last year when Tesla confirmed that production would begin in 2022. It was then announced that it would be in late 2022 that production would get going, and that significant volume production will not be achieved until late 2023.