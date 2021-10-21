Tesla Cybertruck spotted with wing mirrors and wipers

The Cybertruck was introduced by Tesla almost 2 years ago, but the company recently announced it's been delayed until 2022.

This means, the highly-anticipated truck will arrive after its competitors, the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV.

While Tesla is bound to be late to the party, the prototype has recently been spotted with wing mirrors and wipers.

Admittedly, the spy footage isn't the best quality. But it does indicate that the Cybertruck could be inching closer towards production.

Other than the safety equipment mentioned above, we can also see some more conventional wheels and what looks like fog lights. For the most part, the design looks relatively close to the concept that was introduced in 2019.

The final specs and pricing is yet to be announced, but considering Tesla has removed pricing from the Cybertruck configurator, we can assume it won't be what was originally indicated.