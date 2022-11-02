Tesla Cybertruck will reportedly enter mass production at the end of 2023

A new report says that Tesla intends on starting mass production of the highly anticipated Cybertruck at the end of 2023.

If the report is accurate, it'll mean those who reserved their Cybertruck back in 2019 still have at least another year to wait for deliveries.

Reuters says it has been in talks with two people who have knowledge of the plan to start the truck's mass production at the end of 2023, so it looks like it could be a likely scenario.

In August this year, the EV automaker held its "Cyber Roundup" annual shareholders meeting, at which the CEO, Elon Musk, announced that prices and specifications for the electric ute would change, which wasn't too much of a surprise, considering how much has changed since its unveiling in 2019.

At the time, the Tesla Cybertruck was the only electric ute to be mass market promised. But now, there's a fair amount of competition, with the likes of Rivian, Hummer, Ford, and LDV since releasing their own.

Tesla isn't used to being on the backfoot, but Ford’s F-150 Lightning has already seen huge demand and Rivian delivered it's first R1T electric utes last year with production increasing in 2022.

At the August meeting, Musk said that production would begin in mid-2023.

"We're going to be installing the production equipment, tooling and all starting in the next couple of months, we'll begin the installation, so we're aiming to be in volume production in the middle of next year," he said.

It's been a long wait for Cybertruck fans and reservation holders, but it's possible that an end to the wait is in sight.