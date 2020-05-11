Tesla delays outrageous 400km/h Roadster to make way for Cybertruck

Tesla's interesting year came to a head last week, when share prices in the EV firm dropped by $23million before rebounding almost straight away, following a Tweet from CEO Elon Musk. And there was also all that stuff about his newborn kid's interesting name, of course.

Now comes news that the second-genration Tesla Roadster has been delayed as the brand pivots to prioritise the over the top Cybertruck.

The news comes from a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast by Musk, where he confirmed that the 400km/h electric supercar would be temporarily benched.

Rogan asked Musk when he would be able to buy a Roadster, to which the eccentric CEO said that the Cybertruck, Model Y, and construction of a new plant in Berlin are priorities.

“Roadster is kind of like dessert. We gotta get the meat and potatoes and greens and stuff,” Musk said.

With Cybertruck production scheduled to start in 2021, it's thought that the Roadster will now be launched in 2022 at the earliest.

Musk is known to be frustrated with America's current shut-down status over the Covid-19 pandemic, which is restricting its production of cars like the new Model Y compact crossover.

The Roadster's delay is also likely indicative of a decision to hero the brand's more profitable projects. At last count, over 250,000 orders had been placed for the Cybertruck, for example.

