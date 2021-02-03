Tesla forced to recall more than 130,000 vehicles over failing touchscreens

Given Tesla's cutting-edge technology in its vehicles, recalls are almost non-avoidable, and the American brand has had to issue another one over an issue with a display processor.

Overnight, Tesla gave in to pressure from America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and issued an official recall on 134,951 Model S and Model X models over in the US.

According to the NHTSA, these models are fitted with a touchscreen display that can fail while driving, rendering the rearview camera, turn signals, and the windscreen demister useless.

Reuters reports that Tesla was first asked to recall 158,000 vehicles last year, but didn't do anything about this request until February 1st, when the current recall notice was issued.

American market Model S and Model X models built between 2016 and 2018 and are fitted with NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor are included in the recall. This processor controls the 17-inch touchscreen, which in turn, handles all the Tesla's safety features.

“It is economically, if not technologically, infeasible to expect that such components can or should be designed to last the vehicle’s entire useful life,” Tesla reportedly said in the letter cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Interestingly, Tesla won't be replacing the screen or the processor in the vehicles that are recalled, but instead, will be replacing the eMMC daughterboard with a new and improved one.

This recall slightly tops the one that saw 123,000 Model S cars recalled back in 2018 over faulty bots. It also marks the fifth recall that the Model S has seen since first released in 2012.