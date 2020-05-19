Tesla Model 3 thief thwarted, locked inside the car by the owner's phone

We've talked a lot on this website about the amazing capabilities of Tesla's 'Sentry Mode' feature. Is it scary to know your car is coated in cameras? Perhaps. Is it satisfying as hell to watch vandals get repeatedly caught on camera in exceptionally high defintion? Absolutely.

But, Sentry Mode isn't the only added safety measure a Tesla owner has in their arsenal. The manufacturer's app and remote controlling abilities can also be a huge asset; as highlighted by a recent case in America.

On May 8, Barstow Police Department in California that a would-be thief car-jacked a Tesla Model 3 owner while they were sitting in their car. The owner got about of the thief's way and allowed them to hop in and drive away, only to then open the Tesla app on their phone.

Phone in hand, the owner was able to turn off their car and lock the thief inside in a scene that sounds like something from a more tech-laden future than our current world of conventional immobilizers.

The thief, unable to find the subtle door unlock buttons in the Model 3, was forced to sit captive in the car until local authorities showed up.

"When officers placed Smith [the claimed thief] under arrest, they observed that he was sweating profusely and was twitching and blinking his eyes rapidly. Smith’s behavior was also erratic and combative," reported police.

"Smith was placed under arrest for carjacking and being under the influence of a controlled substance."

To view Tesla vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here