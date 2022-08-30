Tesla owner implants key chip into hand

How annoying is it when you can't find your keys?

One Tesla owner will never have to face that issue again, as he recently had a key chip implanted into his right hand to act as a key for the car.

Warning: Don't watch the below video if you're squeamish. It shows the implantation procedure taking place.

Finally decided to take my phone key issues in to my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant. pic.twitter.com/RVK8ZaePoI — Brandon Dalaly (@BrandonDalaly) August 16, 2022

Brandon Dalaly paid $400 for the chip and the procedure, and is now part of a small group of beta testers.

With his new implant, he is now able to unlock and start the car, without the need to ever carry a key. But it has other functions too, apparently.

“I want to make it clear that this chip has more functions than just the Tesla. The Tesla key is just an app that was installed on it. It’s perfect for me because my phone’s Bluetooth power management is so aggressive my phone key only works half the time,” he said on Twitter.

In the video he shared on Twitter, the act looks rather awkward. But, he says that the video was filmed shortly after the procedure took place, so his hand was swollen and it caused the process to be a little more clunky than normal. Now that the swelling is resolved, he says it's just a quick tap on the pillar.

The chip works similar to a tap-to-pay credit card, ApplePay, or GPay on a phone. It also allows for multiple apps to work with the tap of Dalaly’s hand.

He's not stuck with the same Tesla forever either. He'll have the ability to update and upgrade cars when need be.

But, implanted hand chips aren't a new thing for Dalaly. In his left hand, he has a smaller chip implanted which works to open his front door and at the same time stores his portfolio, his contact information, and medical info.

“The whole idea was that I would have my house key in my left hand and my car key in my right hand. And then what’s really cool is when it’s approved, they can wirelessly activate the new chip I just got to do credit card transactions. I can link a credit card to it and I can use it anywhere where there are tap-to-pay terminals,” says Dalaly.