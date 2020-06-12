Tesla owner (kind of) builds the world's first solar-powered Model 3

Due to the abundance of petrol stations dotted around the country, range anxiety is something that most motorists don't have to worry about, unless you're an extremely forgetful person.

For electric vehicle drivers, and people that want to become EV drivers, this is the main drawback, and the main aspect holding EVs back from properly competing with their gas-powered counterparts.

Creating an electric vehicle that could completely charge itself whilst driving would defeat this issue entirely, but as a YouTuber by the name of ItsYeBoi recently found out, it's a lot easier said than done.

For a recent video, Sean Callaghan bought a $3000 trailer, and loaded it up with a few solar panels that he bought from Wish. After connecting these questionable panels up to a few batteries, he had what he needed for a mobile charging station.

According to Callaghan, the trailer can charge his Model 3 in around 40 hours, a figure which is significantly slower than a Tesla Supercharger, but similar to home charging times.

Then the next question surrounds whether the weight and aerodynamics of the massive contraptions defeats the purpose of the gained power all together or not. And that tow bar? Sheesh.

At the end of the day, it's inspiring that he managed to build something that actually works, despite not being practical.

The idea of a solar-powered car has been around for decades, so we can imagine that it's only a matter of time before some brand decides to try and sell one.