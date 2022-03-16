Tesla problem infuriating drivers who can’t get into their cars

It’s a simple act that many drivers take for granted – being able to open their car door to get inside.

However, an apparent design quirk has left many Tesla drivers frustrated, with the door handle on some models such as the 3 and the Y getting stuck in freezing weather.

A video posted on TikTok by user DDcustomz claims, “[Tesla founder] Elon Musk didn’t design Tesla good enough,” while showing a driver unable to open their door handle despite attempting to break the ice around it.

The door handles of the Tesla are designed to be flush with the body of the car for aerodynamic purposes, but this can also make them more of a challenge to open in cold conditions. Having forked out a huge amount for the innovative electric vehicles, drivers are expressing their frustration at the issue.

The TikTok footage was met with quite a divided response online.

One commenter wrote: “There is something you can do to prevent this. But blame Elon!”

Another person said: “He wanted you to point out the mistakes. Now you have done it, he’ll design it again.”

Others simply found it difficult to be compassionate, saying it was a case of “rich people problems”.

However some people tried to be helpful.

“You should get the model S the handles pop out automatically,” one wrote.

“You only have to use [the] app to heat up inside,” another person commented.

Meanwhile a third pointed out that it’s not just a Tesla issue.

“This happens with almost every car when there is ice like that,” they said.

The Tesla door issue appears to be fairly common with scores of videos posted on social media sites showing owners struggling to open their frozen car doors.

One Twitter user revealed how he dealt with the problem. “For the record I easily got into the car through the passenger door, then opened the driver door by just pushing the button.

Today was my first time experiencing the frozen door handle of doom. @elonmusk can we add an option to open the door from the app? pic.twitter.com/t8eBWnWFZD — Matt Smith (@MatchasmMatt) February 5, 2022

“I scraped the ice off in (under) 30 seconds and the handle opened up easily. Apparently the easier fix is just to bash the handle with your fist to break the ice.”

Another person agreed: “You just pound it with your fist to break the ice. According to the owner’s manual.”

He is correct, with this Tesla Model 3 Manual suggesting to whack the door using a similar force to “knocking on your neighbour’s front door”, to avoid denting the car.

It states: “In severe winter conditions, ice build-up within the door handle can prevent the door handle from opening. The process for freeing a Model 3 door handle is slightly different than other door handles; you can usually remove the ice with a few forceful bumps to the door handle using the bottom of your fist.”

There are also rather detailed instructions, which some say makes the problem appear even more ridiculous.

Had a few annoyed Tesla fans in my comments in the frozen door handle post who posted the user manual on how to fix it and this is not making it look less stupid design wise pic.twitter.com/GMd50uyMS4 — Actually_Tina_at_Fortemp_Manor_indefinitely_FFXIV (@Actually_Tina) February 7, 2022

It is an issue that has plagued the electric car maker for years. Back in 2019, Cars Guide reported that Tesla founder Elon Musk promised an over-the-air fix was coming after being hit with many complaints, tweeting: “Many cold weather improvements coming via OTA software.”

However there was uncertainty over whether he was talking about the doors themselves or the batteries, which were draining too fast in extreme temperatures.

The company has already made some changes to the design of the door handles to try to combat the problem.

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything, an engineer who has over seven million subscribers, detailed in a 2020 video that Model Y’s door handles have a new design that allows them to be pressed on both sides, more easily breaking ice build-up.

Tesla also recommends owners in colder climates remotely preheat the car for 30-45 minutes before driving away using the “defrost” setting on the Tesla app.

news.com.au has contacted Tesla for comment.

- news.com.au