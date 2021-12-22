Tesla pulls Roadster pricing from website, removes reservations for top-spec model

Though Tesla is probably the most successful automotive brand in the world right now, it's a bit all over the place with upcoming models, leaving fans wondering where orders are actually at.

This first became the case with the Cybertruck, which basically broke the internet the night it was revealed, but has since been plagued with production delays, meaning would-be owners are still yet to see anything tangible.

Despite the fact that Tesla's 400km/h Roadster was revealed before the electric ute, the proposed production date of 2020 meant that the brand had some time to breathe, but 2020 has come and gone, still without any sign of Tesla's new two-door roadster.

Just recently, a Tesla fan noticed that all base pricing for the Roadster had been removed from the brand's website, and the option to reserve a top-spec 'Founders Edition' had been removed.

Before the update, buyers were able to reserve a Roadster by putting down US$50,000 as a deposit, and US$250,000 for the ultra-exclusive Founder's Edition.

American reports have noted that this might just be to re-configure the specs, which was why the Cybertruck underwent a similar thing, but others have hinted at the fact that it might be sold out.

First revealed as Tesla's fastest car ever, it was claimed that the Roadster could hit 100km/h in just 1.9-seconds, and be able to cover up to 600km on a single charge.

These days, those figures have been eclipsed by Tesla's Model S Plaid, so it will be interesting to see if the Roadster gets even crazier before it's actual launch.