Tesla removes production date for 2022 Cybertruck from its website

It feels like the Tesla Cybertruck has been all anyone has talked about for the past little while.

It's controversial design is something people tend to either love or hate, and the production date has been vague to say the least.

And now, Tesla has actually removed the production date from it's website completely.

This has sparked comment about whether Tesla will meet its earlier-cited estimate of building the Cybertruck in 2022 at all. While there hasn't been an official announcement of delay, it doesn't look promising for those who were hoping to get their hands on the vehicle this year.

The Cybertruck was geared up to start production last year, but was delayed so that the company could focus on the Model Y instead.